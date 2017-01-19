Ecologists predict cold weather, rain and sleet on January 20

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ Gloomy weather will dominate in Baku and Absheron peninsula on January 20. Rain is expected in some places.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of theMinistry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, sleet predicted in some areas of peninsula.

Mild north-west wind will be replaced by south-east wind in afternoon.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +1+3° C at night, +4+6° C in the daytime, in Baku +1+3° C at night, +4+6° C in daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will rise from 767 mm mercury column to 770 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 85-95 %.

As for the regions, in some places, rain, sleet expected, snow will fall in mountainous areas. Precipitation will stop in western regions. Fog predicted in some places. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be -2+3 ° C at night, +3+8° C in daytime, in the mountains -2-7° C of frost at night, -2+3° C in daytime.