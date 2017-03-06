Ecologists predict 17 C in Azerbaijan tomorrow

 Top
    Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow announced.

    Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on March 7, weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, mainly rainless. Mist will be observed on some places. South wind will blow.

    The temperature will be +3-+6°C in Absheron peninsula at night, +10-+15°C in the daytime, also, +4-+6°C in Baku at night, +13-+15°C in the daytime.

    Atmospheric pressure will be above the norm, 767 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 75-85% at night, 55-60 % in the daytime.

    The weather will be mainly rainless n Azerbaijan's regions. Fog predicted on some places at night and in the morning. East wind will blow.

    The temperature will be +3-+8°C at night, +12-+17°C in the daytime, from 2 degrees of frost to 3 degrees of heat on the mountains, +5-+10°C in the daytime. 

