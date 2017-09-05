Ecologists: Hot and rainless weather stays in Azerbaijan

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, weather will be changeable cloudy, rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on September 6. North wind will be replaced by moderate south-east wind in daytime.

The temperature will be 21-25 degrees of heat in Absheron peninsula at night, 29-34 in daytime, 22-24 in Baku at night and 32-34 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make 759 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 70-75% at night and 45-50% in afternoon.

On Absheron beaches the temperature of sea water is expected to be 23-24 degrees in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, 24-25 in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan, 25-26 in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijani regions. East wind will occasionally intensify on some places.

The temperature will be 19-24 degrees of heat at night, 33-38 in daytime, 14-19 on mountains at night, 25-30 in daytime.