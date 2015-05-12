Degree of activity in landslide zones of Azerbaijan in April revealed

Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ "After watching the March activity in the landslide zones after a large amount of precipitation in April, significant activity was recorded.

Report was told by the chief of party for the Study of exogenous geological processes of Expedition of geological planning of the National Geological Survey of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Sadiq Amiraslanov.

According to him, in the course of the last month in landslide zones monitoring significant changes have not been recorded: "In April significant changes have not occurred at the site of old landslides in Baku and Absheron peninsula.On existing landslide areas and areas of activities the situation is stable.Monitoring was conducted in other areas. However, major changes have not been recorded."

S. Amiraslanov also reminded about the sites in the country where the activity was observed:

"The process of revitalization, as always, was observed on the Masalli- Lankaran and Lankaran-Lerik roads.In addition, the relative activity was on the roads Guba-Khinalig, Guba-Gonagkend, Baku-Shamakhi, Ismayilli and Muganli-Agsu height."