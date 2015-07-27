Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ Current condition in the rivers of Azerbaijan and in transboundary rivers revealed. Report was told by the National Department of Hydrometeorology of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, currently, water richness holds 40-100% of decade norm in Quba-Khachmaz region rivers of Major Caucasus, 30-80% in Minor Caucasus rivers, 90-95% in Lankaran-Astara region rivers.

On July 27, 7 cm up in water level was issued in Giragkesemen settlement of Kura river.

Currently water consumption holds 50m3/sec in the settlement, i.e 33% of decade norm (in 2014, 81m3/sec, i.e 53% of decade norm). 2 cm fall in water level has been observed in Ayrichay settlement of Qanikh River. At present, water consumption holds 33m3/sec, i.e 38% of decade norm. (in 2014, 25m3/sec, i.e 28% of decade norm).

On July 27, fall of water level has been observed in the downstream of Kura River. In this regard, 7 cm fall in Surra, 175 cm in Banka, 60 cm in Novruzlu settlement of Aras River, 2 cm in Shirvan, while 129 cm rise in Salyan.