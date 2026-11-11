COP31 Leaders' Summit to be held in Antalya today

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The COP31 Leaders' Summit will be held in Antalya today, hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

According to Report's Turkish bureau, UN Secretary-General António Guterres and 102 leaders from 95 countries are expected to attend the summit.

At the opening ceremony, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will present Türkiye's climate strategy and vision. UN Secretary-General António Guterres and COP31 President Murat Kurum, Türkiye's Minister of Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change, will also deliver speeches.

The programme will feature a performance by the Anadolu Ateşi dance group, which will bring together the folk dances of Türkiye's seven regions in a single choreography.

In addition, a special film reflecting Türkiye's proposed "Implementation COP" concept, which it has put forward as the main message of COP31, will be screened. The summit's official song, "Let's COP", will also be presented to world leaders.