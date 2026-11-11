Ilham Aliyev COP31
    Ilham Aliyev COP31

    COP31 Leaders' Summit to be held in Antalya today

    Ecology
    • 11 November, 2026
    • 10:40
    COP31 Leaders' Summit to be held in Antalya today

    The COP31 Leaders' Summit will be held in Antalya today, hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

    According to Report's Turkish bureau, UN Secretary-General António Guterres and 102 leaders from 95 countries are expected to attend the summit.

    At the opening ceremony, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will present Türkiye's climate strategy and vision. UN Secretary-General António Guterres and COP31 President Murat Kurum, Türkiye's Minister of Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change, will also deliver speeches.

    The programme will feature a performance by the Anadolu Ateşi dance group, which will bring together the folk dances of Türkiye's seven regions in a single choreography.

    In addition, a special film reflecting Türkiye's proposed "Implementation COP" concept, which it has put forward as the main message of COP31, will be screened. The summit's official song, "Let's COP", will also be presented to world leaders.

    Recep Tayyip Erdogan Antonio Guterres COP31 United Nations (UN)
    Bu gün Antalyada COP31 Liderlər Sammiti keçiriləcək
    Сегодня в Анталье пройдет Саммит лидеров COP31
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    13:33
    President Ilham Aliyev attending COP31 Leaders' Summit - Updated
    Foreign policy
    13:30
    Nations League: Estonian referee Kristo Tohver appointed to officiate Liechtenstein-Azerbaijan match
    Football
    13:23
    Photo
    Fuad Muradov attends meeting of Poland's Azerbaijani Coordination Council
    Domestic policy
    13:09
    France pressures Germany to clarify rules for long-range missile use
    Other countries
    13:03
    Azerbaijan's non-oil sector growth forecast at 4.4% for 2027-2030
    Finance
    12:54
    Photo
    Azerbaijan, Bulgaria discuss development of Green Energy Corridor
    Energy
    12:38
    Nominal incomes of Azerbaijan's population increase by 9.9%
    Finance
    12:34
    Azerbaijan's Labor Ministry to study international practices on hybrid employment
    Business
    12:32
    Shavkat Mirziyoyev and OTS secretary-general discuss preparations for 2027 summit
    Region
    All News Feed