Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    COP31 kicks off in Antalya

    Ecology
    • 09 November, 2026
    • 12:28
    COP31 kicks off in Antalya

    The 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) has started its work in Türkiye, Report informs.

    The summit is taking place in Antalya on an area of 1.1 million square meters.

    Azerbaijan is represented at COP31 by a large delegation. During the organization of the current international forum, the country's successful experience gained during COP29 in Baku is being actively applied.

    The summit is chaired by the Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change of Türkiye, Murat Kurum. It is also planned to hold a so-called COP of Action, aimed at ensuring practical steps on the part of the states.

    A special feature of the climate forum is a unique dual management system, applied for the first time in UN history: Türkiye exercises overall chairmanship and organization of the summit, while Australia acts as the chair of negotiations. This diplomatic model was agreed upon by the parties at the previous COP30 summit in Brazil.

    The large-scale event in Antalya is expected to attract about 100,000 foreign delegates, and the total number of visitors will reach 1.5 million people.

    COP31 kicks off in Antalya
    COP31 kicks off in Antalya

    COP29 COP31 United Nations (UN) Antalya
    Photo
    Azərbaycan COP31-də geniş nümayəndə heyəti ilə təmsil olunur
    Photo
    Азербайджан представлен широкой делегацией на COP31 в Анталье
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    18:38
    Kushner: President Trump is determined to end Russia-Ukraine war
    Other countries
    18:15
    Eka Tkeshelashvili: Environmental issues concern not only the South Caucasus but the entire world
    Ecology
    18:03
    Death toll from factory explosion in Izmir rises to 10 – Updated
    Region
    17:53
    Azerbaijan increases spending on clothing imports from Türkiye by more than 21%
    Business
    17:29
    IATA: Processing single transaction costs airlines more than profit earned per passenger
    Infrastructure
    17:25
    Mukhtar Babayev: Water security is a strategic priority for Azerbaijan
    Ecology
    17:21
    Babayev: Azerbaijani consultants play important role in preparations for COP31
    Foreign policy
    17:19
    COP31: Caspian Sea issues among Azerbaijan's key priorities
    Ecology
    17:12
    Elchin Ibadov: SOCAR Türkiye's assets reach 692 billion liras
    Energy
    All News Feed