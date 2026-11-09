COP31 kicks off in Antalya

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The 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) has started its work in Türkiye, Report informs.

The summit is taking place in Antalya on an area of 1.1 million square meters.

Azerbaijan is represented at COP31 by a large delegation. During the organization of the current international forum, the country's successful experience gained during COP29 in Baku is being actively applied.

The summit is chaired by the Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change of Türkiye, Murat Kurum. It is also planned to hold a so-called COP of Action, aimed at ensuring practical steps on the part of the states.

A special feature of the climate forum is a unique dual management system, applied for the first time in UN history: Türkiye exercises overall chairmanship and organization of the summit, while Australia acts as the chair of negotiations. This diplomatic model was agreed upon by the parties at the previous COP30 summit in Brazil.

The large-scale event in Antalya is expected to attract about 100,000 foreign delegates, and the total number of visitors will reach 1.5 million people.