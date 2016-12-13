Climatologist: Cold weather in Azerbaijan will stay at least for 2-3 days

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Currently, weather conditions created by south-west and south-east air masses is being observed in Azerbaijan. The temperature will be warmer than normal".

Researcher of the Geography and Agroclimatology Department of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Climate and Geography PhD, Climatologist, Maharram Hasanov told Report.

The climatologist said that low pressure area is formed when weather conditions is warmer than the norm: "In this case, probability of cold air masses on the country increases".

The expert said that from tomorrow, north, north-east and north-west air masses will enter the territory of Azerbaijan: "North-east wind, intensifying from today, will weaken on December 16".

According to M.Hasanov, cold weather conditions will last for a maximum of 2-3 days in Azerbaijan.