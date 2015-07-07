Chief hydrologist: High temperature on July 9 may be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people

Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for July 8 in Azerbaijan was announced.

Blowing Khazry wind is favorable for weather-sensitive people. However, on July 9-10, hot discomfort weather condition and an increase in relative humidity may be unfavorable for them. Chief Hydrologist of the Hydro-metrological forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources,

Asif Verdiyev said to Report that variable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on July 8. North-west wind will blow and occasionally intensify and become mild in the second half of the day. at night and in the morning in some places of the peninsula.

Air temperature will be +20+25°C at night and +26+31°C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, dry weather is expected. Lightening and short-term rain are likely to be in some mountainous areas at night and in the evening. East wind will blow and intensify in various places. Air temperature will be +21+26°C at night and +32+37°C in the daytime; +14+19°C at night and +22+27°C in the daytime in mountains.

In Absheron beaches, water temperature of the sea will be +24 +25°C in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran and Bilgah while +25+26°C in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan, Turkan, Hovsan and Shikhov.