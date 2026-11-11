Brief rain possible in parts of Baku and Absheron on November 12

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Baku and the Absheron Peninsula are expected to see variable cloud cover and mostly dry weather on November 12, with overcast skies at times, the National Hydrometeorological Service told Report.

Brief rain is possible in some areas overnight and in the morning. Moderate southwesterly winds are forecast.

Temperatures will range from 5°C to 9°C overnight and from 12°C to 16°C during the day. Atmospheric pressure will be 765 mmHg, and relative humidity will range from 55% to 65%.

Mostly dry weather is also expected in Azerbaijan's regions, with occasional fog in some areas and moderate westerly winds.

Temperatures will range from 0°C to 5°C overnight and from 11°C to 16°C during the day. In the mountains, overnight temperatures will range from −7°C to −2°C, dropping to between −14°C and −9°C at higher elevations. Daytime temperatures in the mountains will range from 3°C to 8°C.