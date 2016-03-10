Baku will be rainy tomorrow

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, in Baku and Absheron peninsula tomorrow will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning, rain is expected in the evening.

Mild north wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 5-7at night, 9-14 in the afternoon, in Baku 5-7 at night, 11-13 C in the daytime.

In the regions of Azerbaijan on March 11 the rain is expected. In the mountains sleet and snow is predicted. It will be foggy in some places.

East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 5-10 C at night, 12-17 C in the daytime, in the mountains 0-5 C at night, 5-10 C in the daytime.