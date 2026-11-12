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    Baku temperatures to reach 20°C on November 13

    Ecology
    • 12 November, 2026
    • 13:24
    Baku temperatures to reach 20°C on November 13

    Baku and the Absheron Peninsula are expected to see variable cloud cover and mostly dry weather on November 13, with overcast skies at times, the National Hydrometeorology Service told Report.

    Moderate southwesterly winds will pick up at times during the day. Temperatures will range from 8°C to 11°C overnight and from 15°C to 20°C during the day. Atmospheric pressure will fall from 765 to 762 mmHg, and relative humidity will range from 50% to 60%.

    Mostly dry weather is also expected in Azerbaijan's regions, with occasional fog in some areas and moderate westerly winds.

    Temperatures will range from 1°C to 6°C overnight and from 14°C to 19°C during the day. In the mountains, temperatures will range from −8°C to −3°C overnight and from 7°C to 12°C during the day.

    Weather forecast
    Sabah Azərbaycanda 20 dərəcə isti olacaq
    В Азербайджане завтра ожидается до 20° тепла
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