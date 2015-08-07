Azerbaijan will be rainy tomorrow

Baku. 7 August. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for August 8 in Azerbaijan announced. Report was told by Gulshad Mammadova, deputy director of the Hydrological Bureau of the National Hydrometeorological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, tomorrow in Baku and Absheron peninsula the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and rainless. Intermittent rain is expected in some places in the morning. Mild north-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be 21-25 at night, 29-34 C in the daytime. In Baku 23-25 at night, 30-32 C in the daytime.

Tomorrow in Azerbaijan's regions at night and in the evening, lightning and rain predicted. East wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 19-24 C at night, 32-37 C in the daytime, in the mountains 13-18 C at night, 24-29 C in the daytime.