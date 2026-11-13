Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit

    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan mull environmental protection issues

    Ecology
    • 13 November, 2026
    • 15:31
    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan mull environmental protection issues

    A meeting has been held between Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Rashad Ismayilov and Advisor to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan on Ecology - Chairman of the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change Aziz Abdukhakimov on the sidelines of COP31 in Antalya, Report informs referring to the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

    During the meeting, the parties discussed the opportunities and prospects for cooperation in the fields of environmental protection, combating climate change, waste management, and protection of the marine environment of the Caspian Sea.

    The Uzbek side informed the Azerbaijani delegation about the Eco Expo event, which will be held in Uzbekistan in June 2027.

    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan mull environmental protection issues
    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan mull environmental protection issues
    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan mull environmental protection issues

    COP31 Rashad Ismayilov Aziz Abdukhakimov Azerbaijan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources
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