Azerbaijan issues yellow wind warning for November 17
Ecology
- 16 November, 2026
- 16:31
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A yellow wind warning has been issued for Baku, the Absheron Peninsula and eight districts of Azerbaijan for November 17.
Report informs, citing the National Hydrometeorological Service, that southwesterly winds of 13.9–20.7 meters per second are forecast for Baku, the Absheron Peninsula and the districts of Shamakhi, Gobustan, Khizi, Khachmaz, Siyazan, Shabran, Guba and Gusar.
Azərbaycanda bəzi ərazilərdə sabah güclü külək əsəcək - Xəbərdarlıq
В Азербайджане объявлено желтое предупреждение из-за сильного ветра
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