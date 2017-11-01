Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company issues 9-month environmental report

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ According to data of January-September, 108175.9 tons of sewage and household wastewater, 3844.311 tons of oil polluted water on vessels, 63.214 tons of oiled rags, 40.66 tons of synthetic propylene rope residues, 0.92 tons of overdue chemical products that were formed both onshore and offshore facilities of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company, were transferred on the basis of concluded contracts to the appropriate certified structures with experienced experts and technical resources for their subsequent removal from the territory.

Report informs citing the company.

According to information, along with this, 82 pieces of unusable batteries, 419 pieces of unusable car tires, 47,391 tons of rubber waste, 154 pieces of fuel, 477 pieces of oil and 244 pieces of air filters, 1.083 tons of toner cartridge, 272.84 tons of ceramics, 12 tons of asbestos residues, 47.06 tons of used containers from paints and paint waste, 378.43 tons of wood waste, 45.0 tons of medical waste, 123.742 tons of glass waste, 192.745 tons of cellulose, 180.318 tons of textile waste, 231.564 tons of polymer and plastic waste, 610,296 tons of food residues were transferred by designation.

During this period, from the surface of the Seaside National Park water area and the coastal activities of the Company, 0.19 tons of bilge water were collected and transferred to destination, as well as 38.48 tons of items of various sizes.