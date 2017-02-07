ANAS: Re-eruption of "Otmanbozdag" volcano not expected

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ It was not possible to send a working group at the site of the "Otmanbozdag" volcano".

Report informs, Head of the department on mud volcanoes of the Institute of Geology of the National Academy of Sciences (ANAS( Adil Aliyev said.

According to him, due to the wetland area that has been incurred cars are not able to move so trip canceled: "It would be impossible to take samples for research, conduct planning, take samples of rock because of the muddy area.

"At favorable weather conditions when the ground will be relatively dry working group will be sent to the area", he said.

He noted that "Otmanbozdag" volcano has lost its power: "That is, volcano has calmed down. Re-eruption of "Otmanbozdag" volcano not expected. Because volcano needs to collect energy to erupt again.

Notably, the volcano center is located in 36 km away from the coastal town. "Otmanbozdag" volcano is one the world's largest mud volcanoes. To date, it has erupted three times with an interval of many years. The last time it erupted on October 1, 1965.