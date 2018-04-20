Amount of dust-smoke returns norm in Azerbaijan

© Report

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ Amount of dust-smoke in Azerbaijan is within the norm.

Report was informed in the press service of The National Environmental Monitoring Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Recources.

According to the information received from automatic and stationary monitoring stations for air quality measurements, it is determined that the amount of dust-smoke in air April 20, within the norm. It is caused by north-western winds penetrating to the territory of the country.