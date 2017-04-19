Air temperature will reach 22 C in Azerbaijan

Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, the weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula tomorrow, but mainly dry.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to information, on April 20, mild north wind will blow in the capital.

The temperature will be 9-12 C at night, 17-22 C in daytime, in Baku 9-11 C at night, 20-22 C in daytime.

The atmospheric pressure of 755 mm mercury column will rise up to 762 mm of mercury column. Relative humidity will be 75-85% at night, 45-50% in afternoon.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijan's regions. However, at night an intermittent rain is expected in some northern and western regions. Fog is predicted in some places. West wind will blow and intensify in some places at night and in the morning. The temperature will be 7-12 C at night, 21-26 C in daytime, in mountains 3-8 C at night, 11-16 C in daytime.