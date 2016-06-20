Air temperature to reach 37 degrees in Azerbaijan

Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources on June 19, the weather will be changeable cloudy and mostly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Mild north wind will blow.

Air temperature will be 20-25°C at night and 30-35°C in the daytime in Absheron peninsula 23-25°C at night and 32-34 °C in the daytime in Baku.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow. However, lightning and short-term rain is expected in some northern and western regions in the evening and at night. Hail is expected. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

Air temperature will be 20-24°C at night and 32-37°C in the daytime; 13-18°C at night and 21-26 °C in the daytime in mountains.

In Absheron beaches, water temperature of the sea will be 19-20°C in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah and Zagulba while 21-22°C in, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan and 22-23 °C in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikhov.