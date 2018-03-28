Air temperature to drop 5-10 C in Azerbaijan - WARNING

Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ The weather will be changeable cloudy occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on March 29.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, light fog will be observed in some places. North-west wind will be replaced by south-west wind in the afternoon and intensify at times.

Temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 6-8 C at night, 15-20 C in daytime, in Baku 6-8 C at night, 17-19 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 761 mm mercury column to 752 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 50-60% in daytime.

Ministry warns that on March 30-31, the weather will be unstable in Baku and Absheron peninsula, strong north-west wind will blow. The temperature will gradually drop by 5-10 C compared to previous days.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijani regions. However, lightning and rain are expected in some northern and western regions at night and in the evening. Fog will be observed in some places. West wind will blow and intensify in some places. Temperature will be 6-11 C at night, 19-24 C in daytime. In mountains 3-8 C at night, 14-19 C in daytime.