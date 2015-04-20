Air temperature to be +18°C on April 21 in Azerbaijan

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for April 21 in Azerbaijan was announced. The National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources said to Report that variable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on April 19. North-west wind will blow. Air temperature will be +7+9°C at night and +14+18°C in the daytime.

On April 21, dry weather is forecasted in Azerbaijani regions, fog is likely to be in various places at night and in the morning. Lightning is expected in some north and west regions. A short-time-long rain is likely to be tomorrow. West wind will blow and occasionally strengthen in some places. Air temperature will be +8+13°C at night and +18+23°C in the daytime; 3+8°C at night and +10+15°C in the noon, +18°C in some places.