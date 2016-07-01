Air temperature falls down in Azerbaijan

Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ In Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be mainly rainless on July 2.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, at night short-term rain is expected in some parts of the peninsula. North-west wind will blow.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 20-24 C at night and 28-32 C in the daytime, in Baku 23-24 C at night, 29-31 C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions tomorrow lightning and occasional rain are predicted in some areas. A torrential rain and hail also expected.

West wind will blow and intensify occasionally.

The temperature will be 19-24 C at night, 31-36 C in the daytime, in the mountains 13-18 C at night, 20-25 C in the daytime.