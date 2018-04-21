Actual weather in Azerbaijan unveiled

© Report/FIri Salim

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ The actual weather observed from April 20 daytime till April 2 morning was announced.

Report informs citing the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, as reported in advance, unstable weather observed in the territory of the country from April 20 till April 21 morning. Snow fell In mountainous areas, it was intensive in some places.

Precipitation amount was 2-10 mm in Baku and Absheron, 12-36 mm in Lesser Caucasus, 1-10 mm in Central-Aran districts 1-8 mm in Greater Caucasus, 1-11 mm in Gazakh-Ganja zone, 1-4 mm in Nakhchvan AR and 1 mm in Lankaran-Astara zone.

The snow depth reached 12 cm in Giriz, 10 cm in Khinalig, 5 cm in Dastafurchay Garagol (Dashkesan), Ganjachay-Alakhanchalli (Dashkesen) and Shahdag.