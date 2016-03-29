Actual weather conditions in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ Actual weather conditions observed in daily hours of March 28 and morning of March 29 announced.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, according to recently published forecasts of weather forecasters, in afternoon of March 28and morning of March29in the country observed unstable weather conditions ( precipitation, sometimes intense,snow in mountainous regions) observed in Azerbaijan.

The amount of precipitation in Baku and Absheron peninsula was 1-4 mm in Lankaran-Astara region 1-9 mm, in the Greater Caucasus - 3-21 mm, in the Central Lowland regions 4-21 mm in Nakhchivan AP 1-7 mm in Gazakh-Ganja region - 7-16 mm, in the Lesser Caucasus 5-8 mm.

The height of snow cover in Agdara reached 6 cm, Dashkasan, Goygol 2 cm, Gadabay 1 cm, in mountainous areas of Guba 10-15 cm.