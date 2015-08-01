40 degrees of heat predicted on August 2

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ On Sunday will be 40 degrees of heat in Baku.

Report was told by the deputy director of the Hydrological Bureau of the National Hydrometeorological Department of the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry.

According to the official, the weather will be sunny in Baku and Absheron peninsula tomorrow afternoon, south-east wind will be followed by north-west wind in the evening.

The temperature will be 24-27 at night, 35-40 C in the daytime.

Tomorrow the weather will be dry. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 21-26 C at night, 35-40 C in the daytime, in some places to 42 in the mountains 18-23 C at night, 30-35 C in the daytime.