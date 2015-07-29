40 degrees of heat predicted in Baku

Baku. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ 40 C degrees of heat predicted in Baku on July 30. Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

The weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be sunny, mild north wind will blow.

The temperature will be at night 23-26 and 35-38 in the daytime, 40 degrees in some places.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijan's regions. East wind will waft.

The temperature will be 21-26 C at night, 35-40 C in the daytime, in some places will reach 42 degrees, in the mountains 16-21 C degrees at night, 28-33 C degrees in the daytime.