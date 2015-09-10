36 degrees predicted in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow

Baku. 10 September. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow will be 31 degrees of heat in Baku. Report was told in the Hydrological Bureau of the Hydrometeorological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

On September 11, in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in the daytime. Mild north wind will blow and intensify occasionally.

The temperature will be 20-24 C at night, 27-32 C in the daytime, 22-24 at night, 29-31 C in the daytime at the mountainous areas.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow. However, in some mountainous regions at night and in the evening lightning and intermittent rain is expected. It will be foggy in some places in the morning. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 19-24 C at night, 31-36 C in the daytime, in the mountains 13-18 C at night, 24-29 C in the daytime.