2014 set to be hottest year on climate record

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ 2014 is on track to becoming the hottest year ever recorded due to a combination of record-breaking global sea temperatures. Report informs, this was announced by The United Nations World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

If this trend continues in November and December, 2014 will be probably the hottest year in the history of observation.

This was stated in the report of WMO, that 2014 year was particularly warm in the western part of North America, in Europe, in the eastern part of Eurasia, a large part of Africa, as well as in the southern and western regions of Australia. The weather in many areas of the United States, Canada, and in some regions of central Russia was cooler.

The global ocean heat content from January to October was at 0,86 C higher than the average for the period of 1961-1990.

"Fourteen of the fifteen warmest years on record have all occurred in the 21st century", WMO Secretary-General Michel Jarraud stated. "There is no standstill in global warming,” Mr. Jarraud declared. “Record-breaking heat combined with torrential rainfall and floods destroyed livelihoods and ruined lives.

The new report was given in the framework of a critical UN climate conference, which currently are held in Lima, Peru.