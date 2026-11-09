102 leaders to take part in COP31
Ecology
- 09 November, 2026
- 13:08
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Heads of state and government from 95 countries, as well as the heads of seven international organizations, will participate in the COP31 summit taking place in Antalya, Report informs.
A total of 102 leaders are expected to attend one of the world's largest climate summits.
The event will also be attended by the heads of international organizations such as the UN, the European Union, the World Bank, and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.
During the summit, world leaders will discuss commitments, policies, and proposals for solving the climate crisis.
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