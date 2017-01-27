Ziyafat Asgarov: Azerbaijan was able to get out of crisis

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Global economic crisis continues. Its negative consequences affected our country even if its few. However, Azerbaijan was able to get out of the crisis".

Report informs, First Deputy Chairman of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) Ziyafat Asgarov said at the scientific-practical conference "Economic security: Aspects for trade facilitation and protection" in Baku.

He said that customs authorities have an important role in development, strengthening of economy in Azerbaijan: "Security is very important in customs system. Azerbaijan has carried out a lot of works in this field".