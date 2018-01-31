YAP submits its annual financial statement to CEC

© Report

Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ The ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) has submitted its financial statement for 2017 to the Central Election Commission (CEC).

Natig Mammadov, Deputy CEC Chairman told Report that this year, two parties submitted financial statements for 2017 to the Central Election Commission: "One of them is the New Azerbaijan Party and the other Alliance Party for the Sake of Azerbaijan. As in previous years, NAP submitted its financial statement earlier than other parties. One of the key issues here is to provide quality financial statements".

Mammadov noted that submission deadline for financial statements expires on April 1: "Political parties have to submit their annual financial statements to the CEC till the mentioned period".

Notably, the CEC should inform the Ministry of Justice about political parties that do not submit their annual financial statements together with the auditor opinion until April 1.

55 political parties have been registered at the Azerbaijani Justice Ministry. Only 45 of them submitted annual financial statements on 2016 to the CEC. The other 10 parties - Party of Resurrection and Progress of Azerbaijan, Party of National Democratic Cognition, Peasants' Party of Azerbaijan, Party of Independent Azerbaijan, Party of the National Movement of Azerbaijan, Party of the National Government of Azerbaijan, Patriots' Party of Azerbaijan, Democratic Party of Entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan, Progress Party, Party of the National Salvation failed to submit financial statements. No punitive measure taken on them.