    Well-known persons under presidential pardon - LIST

    The list also includes two deputy chairmen of the Musavat Party leader

    Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order "On pardoning a number of prisoners", some well-known persons are also under the releasing document.

    Report informs, the list also includes former Head of the Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Akif Muradverdiyev, Chairman of the "Human Rights" Club Rasul Jafarov, journalist Parviz Hashimli, Chairman of the Azerbaijan National Statehood Party Nemat Panahli, Deputy Chairmen of Musavat Party Tofig Yagublu and Yadigar Sadigov, activist form Musavat Party Siraj Kerimli, Co-founder and Chairman "Democracy Studies center" Anar Mammadli, human rights activist Taleh Khasmammadov, NIDA members Mahammad Azizov, Rashad Akhundov, Rashad Hasanov, Omar Mammadov, Editor-in-Chief of "Talysh Sado" newspaper Hilal Mammadov.

