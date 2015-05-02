Well-known Azerbaijani political scientist dies

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani statesman, a political scientist, president of the Foundation for Political Studies of Azerbaijan in the Caspian region, the former state adviser on foreign affairs Vafa Guluzade died at the age of 7, Report informs.

Vafa Guluzade Mirzaaga ogly was born in 1940 in Baku. His father - Mirzaaga Guluzade, an academician of the Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan Republic, the literary critic, orientalist, mother - Yagut Dilbazi, writer, literary critic of the Azerbaijani and Turkish literature.

In 1963 he graduated from the Faculty of Oriental Studies of Azerbaijan State University (now Baku State University).He worked as an editor and presenter on Arabic Radio Baku.

In 1962-1964 he continued his education at the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Academy of Sciences of the USSR, defended his thesis for the degree of candidate of philological sciences.

In 1970-1973 he worked in Egypt in the Soviet Embassy, where he rose from attache to the 2nd Secretary of the Embassy.

In 1973, Vafa Guluzade returned to Azerbaijan and joined the Communist Party of Azerbaijan, where he rose from the instructor to the head of the Department of Culture.During these years, he graduated from the Moscow Academy of Social Sciences.

From 1987 to 1990, the year Guluzade returned to diplomatic service in the Soviet Embassy in Algeria to the position of Advisor.

In 1990, Vafa Guluzade was appointed State Advisor on Foreign Policy. In this position he remained during the next two presidents - Abulfaz Elchibey and Heydar Aliyev. By the end of 1990, he was a member of the Security Council of Azerbaijan.

In 1999, after leaving office, V. Guluzade created the Foundation for Political Studies of the Caspian region.

Besides Azeri, Guluzade was fluent in Russian, Arabic, English, Turkish, Farsi and conversational.

Spouse - Leyla Ahmadova, music educator. He has one daughter, grandson and three granddaughters, his son died in 2010.