Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of Azerbaijan has announced information on voter turnout to 12:00 am at today's referendum.

Report informs, Head of the CEC Secretariat Elections Information Center Farid Orujov said that since start of the vote - 08:00 am, already 1 613 879 people (30.6%) of 5 million 267 thousand 111 voters have voted across the country.