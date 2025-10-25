Victory Day concert to be held at Seaside National Park in Baku

A festive concert dedicated to Victory Day will take place at Baku's Seaside National Park on November 8 at 08:00 pm, near the Clock Tower, Report informs.

The event is jointly organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture, and the Baku City Executive Power. It will feature performances by prominent Azerbaijani artists, singers, and dance groups.

The concert will conclude with a fireworks display.

It is also noted that a military parade will be held in Baku on the same day, with the Ministry of Defense already announcing the start of rehearsals.