Deputy Chairmen of Milli Majlis elected

24 November, 2015 14:48

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy chairmen of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) were elected today. Report informs, Ziyafat Asgarov was elected the first deputy chairman of Milli Majlis, and Bahar Muradova and Valeh Alasgarov became the deputy chairmen.