Baku. 17 March.REPORT.AZ/ "We accustomed to use chimneys. Carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning is due to absence of chimneys".

Report informs, Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament Valeh Alasgarov said at today's session during discussion of the Cabinet of Ministers report on activities in 2016.

He said that people should pay serious attention to this issue: "Residents should know whether chimneys available or not".