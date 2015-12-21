 Top
    Two political parties to combine in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ Classical Popular Front Party (CPFP) and Azerbaijan Popular Party (APP) may combine.

    Report was told by Panah Huseyn, APP Chairman, negotiations are held for this purpose: 'The matter is not only combining, cooperation issues are also discussed. Both parties made draft contract. These issues will be discussed in near future.'

    'Combining is a strategic objective', P.Huseyn said: Combining is another stage of cooperation. It is too early to speak about single name or other issues related with combining.'

