Two chairpersons of working groups in Milli Majlis to be changed

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ The two chairpersons of the working groups on interparliamentary relations of Azerbaijani parliament (Milli Majlis) will be replaced.

Report informs, amendment to the decision On election of the heads of the working groups on interparliamentary relations of Milli Majlis of the Azerbaijan Republic offered.

For example, Khanlar Fatiyev proposed to be elected as a Director of Azerbaijan-Australian and Imamverdi Ismayilov Azerbaijani-Colombian inter-parliamentary working groups accordingly.

The question will be discussed at tomorrow's session of Parliament.

It is noteworthy that, Hanlar Fatiyev now is the head of the Azerbaijani-Colombian inter-parliamentary working group, and Imamverdi Ismailov headed Azerbaijani-Australian inter-parliamentary working group.