 Top
    Close photo mode

    TURKPA mission observes presidential elections in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ TURKPA International Observation Mission started to observe the Early Presidential Elections in Azerbaijan.

    Report was informed in the TURKPA press service.

    The mission includes parliamentarians from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey and diplomatic staff of the TURKPA Secretariat.

    It was noted that, until now, TURKPA observers visited polling stations No 1, 2, 12, 13 and 5 of the 44 Sumgayit-Khizi Election Constituency and polling stations No 9, 10, 22 of the 42 Sumgayit Election Constituency. 

    After Sumgayit, the TURKPA delegation led by Haluk Ipek, member of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (TBMM) headed to the Khirdalan city.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi