TurkPA International Observers Group monitoring referendum in Azerbaijan

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ Today the International Observers Group of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking Countries (TurkPA) are monitoring the referendum to make amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, the delegation, led by the mission head, member of Kazakhstan Parliament Nurlan Durlatbekov, has visited the polling stations No. 14, 15 and 16 of the Narimanov-Nizami constituency No.18 in Nizami district, Baku city and was familiar with the voting process. TurkPA Secretary General Jandos Asanov said that monitors the voting process since morning: "I'd like to note that voting is being held in an organized manner".

Stating traditional participation in the elections in Turkic-speaking countries, Turkish member of the mission Ipek Haluk said that voting process is being held orderly in the polling stations monitored: "It has been continuing in such way for years. We observe more regular basis every year. Azerbaijan used transparent ballot boxes before us. Azerbaijan is taking a step forward through this referendum. We hope that this voting will be beneficial for Azerbaijan and its people'.

Notably, the observation mission includes the MPs from Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Turkey, Kyrgyzstan.