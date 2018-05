Baku. 26. September. REPORT.AZ/ “Elections” Information Center of Azerbaijan`s Central Election Commission has announced the voter turnout in the referendum as of 19:00.

Director of the center Farid Orujov said 3,671,707 people have already cast their ballots, which makes 69.7% of the total number of eligible voters in the country.

Notably, a total number of voters is 5 million 267 thousand and 111 persons.