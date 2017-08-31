 Top
    Azerbaijan to mark Eid al-Adha with 4-day holiday

    September 1-4 are non-working days in the country

    Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, a 4-day vacation will start in Azerbaijan in connection with Eid al-Adha (Sacrifice Feast).

    Report informs, September 1-4 will be non-working days in the country.

    Thus, Eid al-Adha will be celebrated in Azerbaijan on September 1-2.

    According to the Labor Code, due to the fact that September 2 falls on Saturday, September 4 will also be a non-working day.

    Thus, September 1-4 will be a vacation due to Eid al-Adha. September 5 is a working day. 

