    Plenary session of Milli Majlis starts

    Agenda of the session presided by Oktay Asadov included 4 issues

    Baku. 18 March. REPORT.AZ/ The next plenary meeting of Milli Majlis has started. 

    Report informs, the agenda of the session presided by Oktay Asadov included 4 issues.

    The meeting was initially consider the lawdraft "on Physical Protection of Nuclear Material" "On approval of the amendment to the Convention". 

    Also, amendments to the Criminal Code and to the Law "On approval of list of potent substances and their large volume and the toxic substances" will be discussed.

