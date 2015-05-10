The Ministry of Internal Affairs launches "hotline" for entrepreneurs

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan launches new "hotline".

Report informs, if the employee or employees or the police will create obstacles to entrepreneurs in their activities, they may file a complaint with these employees on the "hotline" of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the short number of "1002".

Due to the business need, short number "1002" refers to the needs of the Ministry of Internal Affairs by the Ministry of Communications and High Technologies. The use of this number is mandatory for all operators in the country. Users of the short number "1002" in Azerbaijan, mostly were subscribers of "Azercell". After that, subscribers (SimSim), who intends to obtain information about the balance will have to dial a short number "2112".