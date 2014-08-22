The action plan of the Global Forum on Youth Policies in Baku is approved

Baku. 21 August. REPORT.AZ/ Ramiz Mehdiyev, Head of the Presidential Administration, has signed a decree approving the plan of activities associated with the holding of the Global Forum on Youth Policies in Baku.

Report informs, the decree provides for the establishment of the Organizing Committee under the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan with the participation of relevant government agencies to held the 1st Global Forum on Youth Policies on the highest level.

The Organizing Committee will deal with the selection of volunteers to work with participating in the forum delegations, accreditaion of foreign and local media representatives, organiziation of cultural programs and tours of the city in the days of the forum, as well as other issues.

The forum will be held on October 28-30 of this year in Baku.