    State to pay 500 USD for each child of AZERTAG's correspondents abroad for their education

    The decision was signed by Prime Minister Artur Rasi-zade

    Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Cabinet of Ministers made a amendment to the order "On the regulation of the conditions of paying wages of the Azerbaijan State News Agency's employees (AZERTAG) and the number of staff".

    Report informs, the document was signed by Prime Minister Artur Rasi-zade.

    According to the amendment, the state budget will provide AZERTAG's special correspondents working abroad with 500 USD monthly for their each child who studies in secondary schools.

    The decision will come into force on January 1, 2016.

