​State Security Service chief: The protests were not related to devaluation of manat

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ "The protests held in some areas were not related to the devaluation of manat."

Report informs, this was said by State Security Service (SGF) chief, Lieutenant-General Medet Guliyev in his statement to journalists.

"People who do not want to work are making such an attempt. They say they have taken loans from the bank and now want to blot it out. These issues have been reported to the President,"- Guliyev said.

He noted that all the world, including the oil countries suffer from the crisis now: "However, Azerbaijan takes great steps to remedy the situation. Look at the reduced price of flour and other food's prices are controlled. We are trying to preserve value of the national currency. Everything is under control of the President."