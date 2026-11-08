Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Staff of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations visits Victory Park

    Domestic policy
    • 08 November, 2026
    • 15:50
    Staff of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations visits Victory Park

    Staff of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) visited Victory Park in Baku on November 8 to mark Victory Day.

    The ministry told Report that flowers were laid at the Victory Monument and tribute was paid to the memory of the martyrs.

    Staff of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations visits Victory Park
    Staff of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations visits Victory Park
    Staff of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations visits Victory Park

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